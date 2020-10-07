The Prince William County government, in partnership with Prince William County Schools, will offer a childcare scholarship program available to families financially impacted by COVID-19.
If parents or guardians have experienced job loss or work hour reduction, wage reduction, new childcare expenses because of remote learning or are teleworking without access to childcare, they can apply to participate.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors established a $2 million grant with Coronavirus Relief Funds made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Industrial Development Authority of Prince William County, established to promote economic development, will administer the grant.
The county has selected AlphaBEST Education, Inc., a leading, 15-year provider of before and after school enrichment-based programs, to facilitate the childcare scholarship program, called AlphaAcademy. AlphaBEST is currently the county schools' before and after school childcare contractor. AlphaBEST will provide scholarships for children to attend their fall 2020 full-day program.
The program is available for up to 1,000 students, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at several Prince William County elementary schools: Antietam, Bristow Run, Buckland Mills, Chris Yung, Coles, Dale City, Fitzgerald, Glenkirk, Jenkins, Potomac View, River Oaks, Tyler and Yorkshire.
AlphaBEST and the school system may add new school locations, as necessary, to accommodate additional enrollees. AlphaBEST staff will follow all COVID-19 health, safety and cleaning protocols to ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants.
Registration is open and the childcare scholarship program will run until Dec. 30. Parents and guardians may visit www.alphabest.org/pwcva for more information and to apply. Visit www.alphabest.org to learn more about AlphaBEST.
