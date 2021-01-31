Prince William County Public Schools are closed Monday, Feb. 1, due to snow and ice.
The Code Red closure means all schools and offices are closed, virtual classes are canceled, school-aged child care will not open and all school activities, team practices and after-school meetings are canceled.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates from other Northern Virginia school districts.
