For the third day in a row, Prince William County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday for students and teachers, but this time under something called "Code Green."
The news comes as tens of thousands remain without power across the area, and forecasters monitor a new threat for freezing rain early Wednesday.
Monday's storm dumped up to a foot of snow in some areas of Prince William County and has kept Interstate 95 closed between Quantico and Caroline County for nearly two days.
Prince William school officials say they are working to reopen schools Thursday. The "Code Green" means schools are closed for teachers and students; school-aged child care will not open, all day and evening activities are canceled but students "may use the day optionally to catch up or voluntarily work on assignments already assigned."
It is also a day off for teachers, but administrators are expected to report to work or for telework one hour late, with liberal leave in effect.
Click here for an explanation of the school division's color codes.
