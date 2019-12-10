Prince William County public schools will open two hours late Wednesday, Dec. 11, due to the threat of wintry weather.
School age child care programs will also open two hours late and all school field trips are canceled.
A cold front moving in overnight is expected to drop temperatures and change rain to snow, with accumulations of less than an inch around the Interstate 95 corridor and slightly more to the west.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas to the west of the D.C. area, including Leesburg and northern Fauquier.
