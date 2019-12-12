Prince William County public schools will open on a two-hour delay Friday, Dec. 13 due to possibly icy conditions in the forecast.
School-age child care will also open two hours late and all field trips are canceled.
Icy conditions are possibly in the D.C. metro area tomorrow morning, with a winter weather advisory in effect for northern Fauquier and counties to the west.
