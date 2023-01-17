Prince William County has agreed to purchase the Elite Shooting Sports facility as its new law enforcement training center, county officials announced Tuesday night.
The purchase price for the complex at 7751 Doane Drive, Manassas, is nearly $22 million, according to a county news release.
The 65,000-square-foot facility features four bays with up to 42 lanes for training at distances between 25 and 100 yards. It also boasts space for multiple classrooms and adequate parking.
The owner of Elite Shooting Sports is seeking to retire and signed the contract with the county for purchase, according to the news release. Based on the contemporary design of the circa-2014 building, the county police department will transition training “seamlessly with minimal renovation and without the delay of a new build project,” the release states.
The police department’s current Pennington Range sits on the grounds of the Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville and was constructed in 1995. County officials say the 20,000-square-foot facility in Nokesville is in need of significant expansion and renovations to meet the demands of the county’s police department.
"With only one training bay and 12 lanes capable of training within 50 yards, the range is inefficient in providing officers with the necessary skills, space, and tools needed in modern policing," the release states. "The facility also only has space for one classroom, and limited space for offices, storage, weapons maintenance, and parking.
Estimates to build a new county facility have been tabbed at more than $28 million.
“This [Elite] facility offers our officers the training needed in today’s environment without undue cost and delays experienced with a complete new build,” Peter Newsham, chief of the Prince William County Police Department, said in the release. “Adequately training officers has never been more important than it is now. This facility is a win-win for the police department and the community we serve.”
This is an InsideNoVa news alert. Check back to InsideNoVa.com for updates.
