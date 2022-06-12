Prince William County officials say a conservation group’s concerns about increased sediment loads from data center projects are based on faulty findings.
The National Parks Conservation Association, however, is standing by its report.
NPCA released findings May 4 from a report it commissioned about the effect of the projects proposed near Manassas National Battlefield Park and Prince William Forest Park and expressed said concerns in a letter to Prince William County.
Last summer, landowners along Pageland Lane submitted a request to change the land designation of their properties in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning for the PW Digital Gateway. The request on 2,100 acres could pave the way for 27.6 million square feet of data centers, nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
Kansas-based QTS Realty Trust Inc., which has a data center in the Manassas area, filed the first rezoning request related to the gateway, covering 812 acres of the proposal – or about 40% of the overall project. The company wants to build 7.9 million square feet of data center space on the land.
The properties are near Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Meanwhile, Arlington-based Plaza Realty Management Inc. is seeking to rezone 51.67 acres next to Prince William Forest Park from agricultural use to office mid-rise for a data center. That project is called Potomac Technology Park.
The conservation association hired CEA Engineers to conduct a comprehensive review of the effects of the two proposals on Quantico Creek, Bull Run, the Occoquan Reservoir and Chesapeake Bay.
CEA estimated that the PW Digital Gateway would generate 280 million gallons of additional annual stormwater runoff. Potomac Technology Park was estimated to add 7 million gallons. The report also said the projects could add 35 to 45 tons of sediment discharge each year per acre of development.
Sediment discharge is essentially the amount of added sediment that could be added to surrounding waterways from a development.
County Public Works Director Tom Smith sent a letter to NPCA May 27 criticizing the report’s findings, saying they do not take into consideration a slew of erosion and sediment controls required by local and state agencies. It says the numbers “considers the sites as unstabilized-denuded land with no erosion controls.”
“The report you provided also assumes that the disturbed area to be the same as the entire project site area with no tree save or pervious [permeable] areas,” Smith wrote. “Please be assured that the sediment discharge rates in your report do not apply to projects in this region.”
The county created projected sediment runoff numbers using a report prepared by the Chesapeake Bay Research Consortium, a nonprofit established by Maryland consisting of representatives from seven universities and research institutes.
Based on that report, the worst-case scenario for sediment runoff would be 3.1 tons each year per acre of the project site. In comparison, the NPCA-commissioned report put that runoff at 35 to 45 tons each year per acre.
Smith wrote that the county can insist on more stringent runoff controls with projects. “Data centers and other large projects will be assigned to a highly experienced inspector who is dedicated to special projects only.”
Smith said the county plans to impose stricter regulations on the development, which could reduce sediment runoff to 1.25 tons each year per acre.
In a response letter, Kyle Hart of the conservation association said the organization “firmly stands by the work and calculations” of its commissioned report.
Hart admits that the estimate of 35 to 45 tons of sediment loss per acre each year is “a worst-case scenario with no erosion and sediment controls in place.”
“This was not a prediction of what would happen at the sites, but rather just how bad it could potentially get,” Hart wrote. “NPCA firmly believes that the Board of Supervisors and the public should be fully aware of what the worst-case scenario could be for water quality should these proposals move forward.”
Hart wrote that any large amount of runoff would be detrimental to watersheds.
“Thus, no matter the extent of erosion and sediment controls, some negative impacts will exist should the Prince William Digital Gateway and Potomac Technology Park move forward,” he wrote.
Smith’s letter did not address several other concerns raised by NPCA, including increased stormwater and chemical runoff.
NPCA is asking the county to conduct a comprehensive water quality study before approving either data center project.
No public meetings have been scheduled on the data center proposals.
