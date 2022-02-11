Prince William County’s Racial and Social Justice Commission has more work to do.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors acknowledged it received the commission’s report and agreed to give the panel more time for its work.
The panel was tasked with delivering a report that examines “the state of racial and social justice for people of color” in the county and making recommendations to the county government. Its initial focus was on policing, the “provision of government services” and public education.
The report, submitted late last year, broadly applauds county practices while acknowledging areas of needed growth and further study, as follows:
Education: Disparities are noted among students who are disciplined in schools and an audit of the school division’s discipline practices is recommended. The report also recommends increased transparency about teacher placements, Title I funding and accountability measures.
Policing: The county’s increased transparency with data is commended, but the report notes that people of color are disproportionately subject to force and arrest compared with their representation in the population. It recommends the county hire an independent contractor to examine the department’s use-of-force policies and practices.
Government services: The report recommends the county conduct more outreach to minority communities to improve diversity.
Discussion of the report started out contentiously during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting as 11 people supported the report and nine opposed it.
The discussion was further muddied by the release of a minority report by the three commissioners appointed by Republican supervisors. That report says the appointees were stonewalled in quests for data and the committee ignored legitimate lines of inquiry that didn’t fit the right political agenda. It faulted the report for its reliance on anecdotal information and a shortage of hard data.
“It is ironic that in Black History Month as we talk about Martin Luther King Jr. that I have to stand here and talk about suppression of the minority voice,” said Coles Commissioner Mac Haddow, one of the authors of the minority report.
Supervisors then jockeyed over what to do with the minority report as Tuesday’s agenda item was meant only to acknowledge that they received the official report.
Republicans tried to have the board acknowledge both reports but failed. Instead, the board voted 5-3, along party lines, to acknowledge receipt only of the official report.
“I’m only interested in the one report that we sent the commission out for the last 11 months to go and make,” said Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry, a Democrat.
Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega, a Republican, said she did not want to accept the report because she felt it was incomplete and needed more study. “There are things that I like about the report. I think that we really do have an opportunity here to do this right and get this right.”
Most of the questions Tuesday came from Republican supervisors who were trying to pinpoint whether the commission found any systemic racial bias within the county. They were also trying to prove that the commission went beyond the scope of its initial charge.
For example, Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson asked, “Did the commission determine if there is a racial bias in the delivery of government services?”
The county’s equity and inclusion officer, Maria Burgos, provided a long answer in response, ending by saying, “We are measuring impact not intent.” Lawson paused, then said, “That’s a lot of word salad at 11 o’clock at night. What I’m going to take from that is the answer is ‘no.’”
Republicans also grilled commission members on why some of the data dealt with more than just people of color. At-Large Commissioner Jahanzeb Akbar said that’s a necessary first step. “In order for us to get into the very weeds of it, we have to look at the very high level of it.”
Vega pressed the commission on why it did not study the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on achievement gaps. Akbar said some of the data wasn’t available and the pandemic did not create achievement gaps, it only exacerbated them.
During the discussion, Haddow tried to interrupt but was gaveled down by Board Chair Ann Wheeler.
“We’re not going to go through this here,” she said.
In response, Haddow said, “This committee shut down this examination of that data.”
At the end of the discussion, the board voted along party lines to have the acting county executive review the recommendations and return to the board with feedback on their feasibility.
The board unanimously agreed to allow the commission to return with a request for more time to study racial and social justice after consulting with its members. The additional work will include an examination of the causes for disparities and recommendations to address them.
