The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has extended the payment deadline for real estate taxes for the second-half of 2020 by 60 days, moving the deadline from Dec. 5 to Feb. 3. The extension applies to both commercial and residential real property.
If the real estate taxes for the second-half of 2020 are not paid on or before Feb. 3, the amount of the installment is past due. Beginning Feb. 4, 2021, a 10% penalty is applied, and starting March 1, interest at 10% per year begins to accrue on any unpaid amount of this real estate tax for the second-half of 2020.
Penalties and interest continue to apply and accrue on past due installments. The county cannot issue refunds to taxpayers who have already paid their real estate taxes for the second half of 2020 and who seek a refund solely because of the extended deadline.
The county said its tax website may still reflect the Dec. 5 payment deadline for several days or weeks and will be updated as soon as possible.
