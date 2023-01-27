Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center.
County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center.
“It’s a wonderful investment in Prince William and the region,” he said.
The county plans to create a 24-hour crisis receiving center to provide direct interventions to avert emergency psychiatric hospitalization or institutional placement for people suffering mental health crises.
The unit would accept drop-offs and people under temporary detention orders to connect them with treatment and services.
The county signed a lease over the summer to open the facility at the former Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge.
At full buildout, the facility is expected to include 16 adult and youth beds, although the first phase was planned for eight beds.
Shorter said the funding would support four observation and four crisis beds to get the facility started.
This is a great idea! hopefully the bed capacity will stay on the higher end. Every day there are dozens of police tied up at Potomac (err..I mean) Sentara Hospital having to babysit the crazy people while they wait for a state facility. Mental Health patients are clogging up Emergency Medical care and this would be a great way to reduce the burden on the hospitals so that police and EMS can get people the care they need for other health problems (heart attacks, strokes, trauma, etc).
