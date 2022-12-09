Prince William County has received its first payouts from a settlement with opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors accepted and budgeted $296,567 in settlement funds.
Former Attorney General Mark Herring announced last year that Virginia is expected to receive $530 million from a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies plus $80 million from a settlement with Purdue Pharma.
The county plans to use its first set of money to create an educational campaign and provide “harm reduction” backpacks to people who refuse substance-use services. It will also provide education and distribution of Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
“This is in no way a solution,” said Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville. “It’s a first step. It’s a good first step.”
Community Services Director Lisa Madron said the backpacks will include information about treatment for opioid abuse and the educational campaign will target county youth.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding last year outlining how money from the state’s settled lawsuits would be allocated to local governments.
Based on the memorandum, the county could potentially receive about $2.8 million, although a county staff report says that the “complexities and size” of the lawsuit would make it take “several months to determine the full disbursement amount.”
The memorandum lays out rules for allocating and spending settlement money, as well as the structure of an opioid abatement authority, which would distribute grants to localities for programs to tackle the opioid crisis. It covers money received through settlements by the state in conjunction with local governments against opioid manufacturers.
Prince William declared the opioid crisis a public nuisance in March 2019, shortly before it filed a separate lawsuit against several manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
