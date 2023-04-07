A group of leading Prince William County Republican Party voices is denouncing Republican candidate for Board of County Supervisors chair Kenn Knarr as a “Democrat masquerading as a Republican.”
Knarr, who has a history of donating to and supporting the campaigns of local Democrats, announced his bid for county chair last month. He is competing with conservative Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson for the party’s nomination to challenge the Democratic nominee – either incumbent board Chair Ann Wheeler or Democratic challenger Deshundra Jefferson – in November’s general election.
The statement’s signatories -- which include former county GOP chairs Tim Parrish, Dottie Miller and Bill Card -- endorsed Lawson and alleged Knarr is running to stifle Republican opposition against Wheeler.
“This kind of deceitful campaigning is egregious and dangerous to our party and our nomination process,” the statement says. “At best, Mr. Knarr running as a Republican is an insult to our party and our conservative principles. At worst, this is Democrat meddling in our election process and tampering with our nomination, in order to trick voters, create chaos, and try to make the general election easier for the eventual Democrat nominee. Either way, it’s an insult to Republicans, our Party, and the voters in Prince William County.”
The statement calls attention to the fact Knarr donated $145 in 2022 to his would-be opponent Wheeler. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, or VPAP, he also recently gave $335 to Democratic Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey, $175 to Democratic Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye and $100 to Democratic Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry.
Additionally, Knarr donated $250 to former Gainesville District supervisor candidate Kerensa Summers, $150 to Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates's 19th District Makya Little, nearly $1,600 to Virginia Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Manassas) and $6,500 to Del. Luke Torian (D-Woodbridge), according to VPAP.
The statement also alleged that Knarr has “faithfully” attended Democratic campaign events and has been an “outspoken supporter” of Wheeler.
Knarr denied the accusations in a statement to InsideNoVa.
“It is highly disappointing to hear about fellow Republicans, clearly supporters of my opponent, engage in such underhanded behavior of lies and fear mongering directed toward a fellow Republican," he said. "All Americans have the right to run for public office and such rights should not be dictated by self-appointed Republican party 'insiders' who wish themselves to be puppet masters."
He continued, "It’s time for Jeanine to stop hiding behind GOP insiders who send out random letters with false allegations and lies, and to engage in a public debate on important issues so all PW Republicans can determine who is the right candidate that best represents their values and will actually achieve needed change in the county.”
Knarr did not directly address the donations to Democrats.
Other signatories of the statement include: Prince William GOP Magisterial Vice Chairman of Brentsville District Mary Jo Howarth; Magisterial Chairman of Coles District George Dodge; Magisterial Chairman of Potomac District Eric Von Tersch; Magisterial Chairwoman of Gainesville District Carol Fox; Magisterial Chairman of Occoquan District Steve Heath; Magisterial Chairman of Neabsco District Dawson Weinhold; Magisterial Chairman of Woodbridge District Rob Hartwell; and Prince William County Young Republicans Chair Jacob Alderman.
Like Wheeler and the Board of Supervisors’ Democratic members, Knarr is a supporter of the PW Digital Gateway data center project in Gainesville.
Knarr is making his first bid for public office. A native of Indiana and combat veteran, he has also worked as a high school history teacher. His military service includes four combat operations and recognition as the Marine Corps Security Forces Marine of the Year, in 1989, and Marine Corps Command and Control Officer of the Year, in 2002, according to his campaign announcement.
County Republicans will select their nominee for chair through a state-run primary on June 20.
Interesting... It’s clear that the Republican Party “insiders” are running scared. Their hypocrisy is comical. It is OK for these people to encourage Republicans to cross over party lines and vote for a Democrat running against Wheeler, but not OK for a true Republican who, unlike Jeanine Lawson, supports property rights and actions which would increase our dismal commercial tax base. Jeanine Lawson should take Mr. Knarr up on his challenge for seven debates, one in each district. Or is she scared as well?
He donated to all Dems! He can run as an Independent and make his case then! How is he a Repub when he supports Dems?? You can't blame the PWC Republicans for calling him out! There are rules for a reason!
Get this rhinoceros, democratic-donating chameleon out of the GOP primary. He can run as an Independent!
Youngkinz Va!
