Prince William County’s Department of Transportation is hitting the pause button on a major proposal for the Route 123 and Old Bridge Road intersection in Woodbridge, saying concern from businesses and residents is prompting a rethink on the plan for a massive new flyover ramp.
In a presentation to the Board of County Supervisors, Transportation Director Rick Canizales said his office needed to “take a step back” before moving forward with the project’s 30% design phase. (The 30% design phase essentially means defining and refining the project’s scope, schedule and budget.)
“We are actually going back and negotiating a task order [with the consultant]. We’re splitting the task order into two and taking a step back,” Canizales said in the April 4 presentation. “We’re gonna take a look at some potential other concepts before we start working on a 30% design that we can take to public hearing.”
The preliminary design that came out of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s STARS study for the corridor included a two-lane ramp carrying traffic from the northbound lanes of Route 123 over the intersection and down to the westbound lanes of Old Bridge Road. The idea was to eliminate a frequent bottleneck of vehicles waiting to make turns onto Old Bridge.
According to VDOT, the flyover option probably would have meant buying land currently occupied by three different businesses at the intersection. At the same time, VDOT offered three other alternatives ranging in how invasive they would be.
The county moved forward with applications to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and a funding request through Congress for parts of the interchange cost. It has $2 million of its own money appropriated for the project and a $6.8 million grant from the federal government that will become available in 2026. But now, Canizales said, the county is rethinking the broad layout before it begins design in earnest this spring.
Earlier this year, the Lake Ridge Occoquan Coles Civic Association expressed concerns about the design of the interchange, including its geological and business impact.
The estimated total cost for the project is over $68 million.
Canizales told the board that they want to find a solution that works for all parties.
“Obviously, there was a lot of impact that we created with the design that came out of STARS. So we’re gonna just take a moment to make sure that we’re doing the right things for both the businesses, the citizens and the travelers of this area,” he said.
The county currently has no timeline for when the 30% design will be completed.
