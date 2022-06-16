The Prince William County School Board voted Wednesday to pass a collective bargaining resolution, providing bargaining rights to the division’s certified employees and directing Superintendent LaTanya McDade and school division leadership to draft a full bargaining resolution in the future.
Wednesday’s resolution does not formalize which bargaining units the school division will work with or what will be on the table in any future negotiations. But the vote is a significant step towards a future collective bargaining agreement, committing the board to hammer out a full agreement on exactly what and who will be at the bargaining table, possibly beginning with the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Woodbridge School Board member Loree Williams said that working out those details and passing a governing resolution would be a “very long and extensive” process.
The resolution passed in a 7-1 vote, with Williams, Justin Wilk (Potomac District), Lillie Jessie (Occoquan), Lisa Zaragarpur (Coles), Adele Jackson (Brentsville), Diane Raulston (Neabsco) and Board Chair Babur Lateef voting in favor of the resolution. Jennifer Wall (Gainesville) voted against it.
“The goal today is we as a board go forward in good faith and prepare for what collective bargaining will look like in the future,” Wilk said. “I believe it is critical to have a deeper understanding and teacher viewpoint on student-centered issues, such as class size, … school health and safety, and ensuring teachers have input into their professional learning.”
Earlier this year, the Prince William Education Association collected over 3,000 pro-union cards from staff that were officially certified by McDade and her staff, setting the stage for Wednesday’s vote.
The teachers union is hopeful that bargaining will help boost teacher pay (and, as a result, teacher recruitment and retention), help division leaders make smarter budgeting decisions, and create a healthier working environment for school staff. Many teachers have said that the last school year – which officially ended Wednesday – was particularly grueling with staffing shortages, increasing disciplinary issues and learning loss stemming from school closures in 2020 and 2021.
“Everyone has worked so hard to keep us going … when we’re down 1000 employees. And what we want is hope, what we want is a voice … to truly make this a great school division where people want to come, and stay,” Battlefield High School teacher Stephanie Evers said Wednesday.
The resolution directs McDade and school division staff to “draft a collective bargaining resolution for the School Board’s approval.” Wednesday’s resolution also formally provides “for collective bargaining by the certified “provide[s] for collective bargaining by certified employees and any other School Board employees deemed appropriate by the Prince William County School Board.”
“For me, it’s a no-brainer that teachers deserve and should have collective bargaining,” Jessie said before the vote. “I would ask my colleagues to realize that you have a superintendent that can handle anything. … Let’s all respond to our teachers.”
The PWEA submitted signatures from a majority of state-certified school employees, a designation which includes teachers, counselors, teaching assistants, nurses and several other positions. But on Wednesday, PWEA members implored the School Board to extend bargaining rights to the division’s classified employees as well, which includes employees like bus drivers, custodians and food service staff.
Dozens of teachers and union members were in attendance Wednesday night, as representatives from the PWEA used public comment to advocate for – in the words of their black t-shirts – “a seat at the table.”
Prince William Education Association President Maggie Hanford (@HansfordMaggie) speaking to the School Board : pic.twitter.com/j6p8INPzGS— Jared Foretek (@JaredGM19) June 16, 2022
“We are the teachers that were back in the buildings scared because we weren’t yet vaccinated. … We are the teachers that taught hybrid, concurrent and in-person at the same time. … We are the teachers that believe in public school education here in Prince William County Schools,” PWEA building representative Amy McCarthy said. “We are [students’] greatest advocates, we know what they need to succeed in the classroom. We are the only group, though, that is not represented.”
No matter what the ultimate resolution includes, there will be limitations on any potential collective bargaining agreement. Primarily, the School Board doesn’t have taxing authority and cannot set the school division’s funding levels. Rather, school revenues are dictated by the Board of County Supervisors, state budgets and, to a lesser degree, the federal government. Public sector strikes are also illegal in Virginia, regardless of collective bargaining status.
The resolution is made possible by a 2020 General Assembly law that allowed public sector collective bargaining for the first time since the 1970s, but granted local governments and school boards the final say in whether to allow bargaining in their respective jurisdictions.
“There is urgency in passing not just collective bargaining but also a resolution, because one thing we’ve all learned through this pandemic is we don’t always have the luxury of time. The time is now,” Battlefield teacher Brandie Provenzano said. “Work with us, your employees, to write and pass a meaningful resolution for all Prince William school employees.”
