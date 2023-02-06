Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!"
Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School.
The show airs tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ABC affiliate WJLA.
(3) comments
I will take "What is Transgender" for $500, Ken". Question: Can a male really be a female and a female ever a male?" The answer is NO Ken.
You have never watched Jeopardy.
You messed up that joke.
Good luck!
