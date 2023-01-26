Prince William County Schools could soon be following Manassas by leasing high-tech security scanners to be used in certain schools.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is “exploring” the “non-invasive” security lanes called Evolv Express. In an announcement to the School Board last week, McDade said the school system would be “engaging families and community members” to discuss the technology ahead of possible implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
She did not specify how many lanes the school system is considering purchasing or how many schools they might be installed in.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gun violence recently surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for American children. The numbers are staggering. School shootings are at their highest level. Almost two-thirds of gun deaths involving children were homicides,” McDade said in an open letter.
“The abundance and accessibility of guns to our children is distressing and weighs heavily on my heart and mind … Prince William County Schools has a moral obligation to our students, families, staff, and community to prevent gun violence in our schools. We vow to deter, detect, and defend against any form of violence that threatens our community,” she stated.
McDade said schools are taking a holistic approach to stopping violence, including social-emotional support and “Say Something,” an anonymous reporting system in which students and staff can report “concerns of potentially unsafe behavior.” But advances in technology, she said, made detection an increasingly practical option for stopping weapons from entering schools.
According to Alliance Technology Group, the New Jersey-based company behind the security “lanes,” the system doesn’t need bags and pockets to be emptied as traditional metal detectors do, speeding up the process. Representatives for the company recently told the Manassas School Board that entrants also don’t need to slow down or pause while walking through the “touchless” system, although staff from Manassas City Public Schools did say laptops might need to be removed from backpacks.
In December, the Manassas school division approved spending more than $435,000 to lease four of the Evolv lanes for four years. They’ll be installed at Osbourn High School, the only Manassas city public high school, on a trial basis. School leadership said the program would ultimately be expanded into middle and intermediate schools.
According to McDade, the technology is also being implemented in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina.
In a presentation to the Manassas School Board, school system Finance and Operations Director Andy Hawkins said that with Osbourn’s 2,300 students entering mostly around the same time, speed would make all the difference.
“This is not a metal detector,” he said. “We’re trying to move as many students through, we have to get over 2,000 kids in 15 minutes … This is the least intrusive thing that we could move these students in.”
Prince William County, by contrast, has 13 high schools. So far, the school system has not said how the family and community engagement on the security measures will be carried out or how much they would cost the division, which is currently crafting its fiscal 2024 budget.
“We are dutifully exploring this investment into our students’ and staff’s safety,” McDade wrote. “In the coming weeks, PWCS will begin engaging families and community members to discuss and gather input regarding the potential addition of advanced security screening technology in PWCS as early as the 2023-24 school year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.