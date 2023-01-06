The Prince William County School Board adopted a new sexually explicit materials policy Wednesday night, fulfilling a mandate from the state government put in place last year.
Starting with the 2023-24 school year, the system will parse through all potential instructional material to be used by teachers and determine whether any meets the new division standard for being “sexually explicit.” Then, at least 30 days before any of that material is used by a teacher, principals will have to send a notice to parents or guardians about it, giving them the opportunity to opt their child into alternative instructional material “in a non-punitive manner.”
According to the school system regulation that the board adopted Wednesday night, “‘Sexually explicit content’ means (a) any description of or (b) any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as defined in this policy, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as defined in this policy, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism.”
But the school system says clearly that no material will be designated as sexually explicit based solely on sexual orientation.
“Nothing in this policy requires or permits the censoring of books or the designation of instructional material as sexually explicit based solely upon the sexual orientation or gender identity of the characters contained therein," the school system's policy reads.
All the material deemed sexually explicit will be made available for online viewing by parents or guardians. In cases where copyright claims or something else prohibits the digital sharing of the material, the school will need to make it available in person for parents to come and review.
When the policy change was discussed in December, PWCS Attorney Wade Anderson highlighted that the new policy would be a significant undertaking for administrators and teachers in the run-up to next school year.
“Prior to the next academic year in August, we need to be ready to have all these things in place,” Anderson said. “As you can imagine, it’s quite a task to go through and identify and assess all of our materials across the division – every kind of material, written, pictorial, art, anything that might meet the definition in here of sexually explicit materials – catalog that and make it ready to be available for the public to see.”
The new policy is the direct result of a state law that passed in the General Assembly last year and takes effect in 2023.
Backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republicans in the Assembly -- along with several Democrats -- the bill called for the Virginia Department of Education to implement new guidelines on explicit material. Local school boards now have to adopt those new guidelines or go further in crafting their own.
