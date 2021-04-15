Graduation caps

Prince William County Public Schools released high school graduation dates this week.

Seating and tickets will be limited in order to comply with state mandates and to allow for physical distancing. Under the current restrictions, outdoor entertainment and amusement venues are capped at 30 percent capacity.

The school division also said events scheduled at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow are subject to change.

 
School Date Day Time Venue 
Battlefield High School June 7 Monday 6 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live 
Brentsville District High School June 7  Monday 2 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live 
Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School June 5 Saturday 9 a.m. Colgan High School 
Forest Park High School June 5 Saturday 9 a.m. Jiffy Lube Live 
Freedom High School June 8 Tuesday 2 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live 
Gar-Field High School June 4 Friday 2 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live 
C. D. Hylton High School June 3 Thursday 6 p.m.  Jiffy Lube Live 
Independence Nontraditional School    June 7    Monday   9 a.m.  (A-G)
11:30 a.m. (H-O)
2 p.m. (P-Z)		Independence Nontraditional School    
Osbourn Park High School June 5 Saturday 6 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live 
PACE West May 24 Monday 10 a.m. PACE West 
Patriot High School June 4 Friday 6 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live 
Potomac High School June 5 Saturday 2 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live 
Thomas Jefferson High School June 5 
(Rain date: June 12) 		Saturday 9 a.m. Woodson High School 
Unity Reed High School June 8 Tuesday 6 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live 
Woodbridge High School June 6 Sunday 5 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live 

