Prince William County Public Schools released high school graduation dates this week.
Seating and tickets will be limited in order to comply with state mandates and to allow for physical distancing. Under the current restrictions, outdoor entertainment and amusement venues are capped at 30 percent capacity.
The school division also said events scheduled at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow are subject to change.
|School
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Venue
|Battlefield High School
|June 7
|Monday
|6 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Brentsville District High School
|June 7
|Monday
|2 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
|June 5
|Saturday
|9 a.m.
|Colgan High School
|Forest Park High School
|June 5
|Saturday
|9 a.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Freedom High School
|June 8
|Tuesday
|2 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Gar-Field High School
|June 4
|Friday
|2 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|C. D. Hylton High School
|June 3
|Thursday
|6 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Independence Nontraditional School
|June 7
|Monday
|9 a.m. (A-G)
11:30 a.m. (H-O)
2 p.m. (P-Z)
|Independence Nontraditional School
|Osbourn Park High School
|June 5
|Saturday
|6 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|PACE West
|May 24
|Monday
|10 a.m.
|PACE West
|Patriot High School
|June 4
|Friday
|6 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Potomac High School
|June 5
|Saturday
|2 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Thomas Jefferson High School
|June 5
(Rain date: June 12)
|Saturday
|9 a.m.
|Woodson High School
|Unity Reed High School
|June 8
|Tuesday
|6 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Woodbridge High School
|June 6
|Sunday
|5 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
