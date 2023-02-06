Woodbridge High Graduation 37.jpg
A Woodbridge High graduate with an adorned cap during commencement for the class of '22 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Friday.

 Paul Lara

The following graduation dates, times, and locations have been announced for Prince William County Public Schools high school students. Events scheduled at EagleBank Arena and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are subject to change.

2022-23 Graduation Ceremonies

High School

Date

Time

Location

Battlefield

June 6, 2023

7 p.m.

Jiffy Lube Live

Brentsville District

June 5, 2023

1 p.m.

Jiffy Lube Live

C.D. Hylton

June 10, 2023

9:30 a.m.

Eagle Bank Arena

Charles J. Colgan Sr.

June 10, 2023

9 a.m.

Colgan High School

Forest Park

June 4, 2023

7 p.m.

Eagle Bank Arena

Freedom

June 13, 2023

2 p.m.

Eagle Bank Arena

Gainesville

June 13, 2023

7 p.m.

Eagle Bank Arena

Gar-Field

June 11, 2023

7 p.m.

Eagle Bank Arena

Governor's School @ IP

May 20, 2023

10 a.m.

Osbourn High School, Manassas Park

Independence Nontraditional

June 8, 2023

6 p.m.

Hylton Center for Performing Arts

Osbourn Park

June 11, 2023

2:30 p.m.

Eagle Bank Arena

PACE West

June 1, 2023

12:30 p.m.

PACE West

Patriot

June 5, 2023

7 p.m.

Jiffy Lube Live

Potomac

June 10, 2023

2:30 p.m.

Eagle Bank Arena

Unity Reed

June 6, 2023

12 p.m.

Jiffy Lube Live

Woodbridge

June 4, 2023

2:30 p.m.

Eagle Bank Arena

