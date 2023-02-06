The following graduation dates, times, and locations have been announced for Prince William County Public Schools high school students. Events scheduled at EagleBank Arena and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are subject to change.
2022-23 Graduation Ceremonies
High School
Date
Time
Location
Battlefield
June 6, 2023
7 p.m.
Jiffy Lube Live
Brentsville District
June 5, 2023
1 p.m.
Jiffy Lube Live
C.D. Hylton
June 10, 2023
9:30 a.m.
Eagle Bank Arena
Charles J. Colgan Sr.
June 10, 2023
9 a.m.
Colgan High School
Forest Park
June 4, 2023
7 p.m.
Eagle Bank Arena
Freedom
June 13, 2023
2 p.m.
Eagle Bank Arena
Gainesville
June 13, 2023
7 p.m.
Eagle Bank Arena
Gar-Field
June 11, 2023
7 p.m.
Eagle Bank Arena
Governor's School @ IP
May 20, 2023
10 a.m.
Osbourn High School, Manassas Park
Independence Nontraditional
June 8, 2023
6 p.m.
Hylton Center for Performing Arts
Osbourn Park
June 11, 2023
2:30 p.m.
Eagle Bank Arena
PACE West
June 1, 2023
12:30 p.m.
PACE West
Patriot
June 5, 2023
7 p.m.
Jiffy Lube Live
Potomac
June 10, 2023
2:30 p.m.
Eagle Bank Arena
Unity Reed
June 6, 2023
12 p.m.
Jiffy Lube Live
Woodbridge
June 4, 2023
2:30 p.m.
Eagle Bank Arena
