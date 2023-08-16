With the start of the new school year in Prince William County just days away, the county’s school system says it’s ahead of where it was last year on hiring, but it still has over 300 teaching vacancies across the division.

As of Tuesday, the division’s job site listed 324 openings for teaching positions and 357 total state-certified vacancies. Certified positions include teachers, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other specialists.

Those figures are fewer than the number of certified openings at the start of the 2022-23 school year, when there were over 400 certified vacancies. But there are still significantly more vacancies than at the start of the 2021-22 school year, when the division was looking to fill about 150 teaching positions.

For reference, the division had about 7,200 certified employees for the 2022-23 school year.

“We have fewer openings this year than we did last summer in most categories, so I think we’ve done a better job in recruiting. I think overall, things have gotten a bit easier,” School Board Chair Babur Lateef told InsideNoVa. “But Special Ed, math, science, they’re all a struggle getting those people.”

Special education hiring in particular has continued to be a struggle, as it has been for school systems around the country in recent years. County schools have over 120 vacancies for special education positions.

At the same time, the school system’s special education student population is growing. As of December, 13.2% of the system’s 91,400 students qualified for special education services, up from 12.9% the year prior. The growth is consistent with increases in the number of pre-K students eligible for early childhood special education students, according to Prince William County schools spokesperson Meghan Silas.

“School divisions across the nation are experiencing challenges due to the teacher shortage,” Silas said via email. “We have seen an increase in students eligible for special education services which requires the Division to add new programs."

But the division has had more success in hiring its new special education teaching assistants, a major priority in Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s fiscal 2024 budget. Of the 75 new positions in the budget, 71 have already been filled, according to Silas.

In transportation -- another area of constant concern since the pandemic -- the school system has also made important headway in recruitment. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold, the division expects using only single-run bus routes for the start of the school year, due to both increased hiring and tweaks in school start times.

“This should enable less late arrivals and departures; however, typical back to school challenges will exist in the first few weeks as drivers and families get acclimated to their new bus routes,” McDade said in a message to families last week.

The coming school year will be the second since the division began its Teaching Professional on Temporary Assignment, or TPOTA, program, one of the new avenues the school system has opened to fill out its ranks as the nationwide teacher shortage reached new depths following the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 school year.

The program is designed to draw prospective teachers from other careers, offering full-time benefits and an on-the-job pathway to licensure. To qualify, the temporary assignment teachers need a college degree and “at least one year of successful experience working with students.” Placements are based on the needs from school to school.

For the coming school year, Silas said, 123 TPOTA positions have been filled, with 12 having already met the requirements for a provisional teaching license. The division’s job site still lists 64 TPOTA openings, 20 of which are for special education assignments.

The fiscal 2024 budget also allocates over $3 million to expand the teacher-in-residency program for graduate students. Six began this month and will receive their master’s degree in education following the one-year program.

For the first time this year, the school system is bringing on undergraduate resident teaching apprentices, the result of a new policy from Virginia's education and labor departments that allows undergraduate tuition and fees to be paid in return for a service commitment to work in a “hard-to-staff” school for three years after graduation. As part of the program, resident undergraduate apprentices will spend time in classrooms under the mentorship of full-time teachers starting in January.

“I think everyone is seeing it’s a game-changer in addressing the teacher shortage that is nationally hitting us and especially by removing the financial barriers that have existed, at this point, for so many individuals that want to go into teaching but have not been able to take off for their job and pay for the coursework to do so,” Shelby Elliott, the school system’s administrative coordinator for certification and compliance, told InsideNoVa in February.

Prince William County students return to class Monday.