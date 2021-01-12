A "beloved" and long time custodian at Potomac View Elementary School in Woodbridge recently died of COVID-19, the school division confirmed Tuesday.
Dinora Mejia was a 20-year employee of Prince William County schools and a daytime custodian at Potomac View. School officials did not say when she died, but Potomac View principal Latiesa Green sent a note about her death to parents on Monday. Green said Mejia had been on medical leave since Dec. 9.
"This is a difficult time for our school community, but Potomac View students and staff will support each other as we deal with this loss. Thank you for your continued support and understanding," Green said in the note to parents.
The school is in contact with the family to provide support, and the Critical Incident Team is assisting the school employees and students, county schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta said in an email.
Mejia's death is the first employee death related to COVID and school officials said they don't believe the "the transmission of COVID in this situation occurred at school," Gulotta said.
The news came as students in second and third grades at county elementary schools returned to class in-person Tuesday, if their parents chose, for the first time since March. It also came hours before a special meeting of the Prince William County School Board to discuss a plan that would keep students from fourth to 12th grades on virtual-only learning until after spring break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.