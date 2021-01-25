Prince William County Public Schools will open two hours late Tuesday due to icy conditions, and that includes students in virtual classes.
- In-person and virtual classes will begin two hours late.
- A.M. bus transportation will operate on a two-hour delay.
- The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will open two hours late.
- A simplified breakfast will be offered. Lunch will be served.
- Field trips are canceled.
- Athletic activities will be decided by appropriate personnel on an individual basis depending on road conditions.
- Morning and full-day preschool students will follow the two hours late arrival. Morning preschool students will be dismissed one hour later than the regular schedule. Afternoon preschool students will arrive one hour later than usual. See more about Preschool Schedules here.
Parents/guardians please do not bring students to school early when a delayed opening is in effect because school staff members may also be delayed in getting to school.
Parents/guardians have the option of not sending their child to school. However, the student is expected to make up all assignments. Your student will not be penalized academically, and your student will be given an excused absence.
