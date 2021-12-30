Prince William County schools are planning to open as scheduled Monday morning without any additional testing requirements, but officials are warning families to keep their students home if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.
The return from winter break comes as COVID case counts are hitting all-time highs in the county and across the commonwealth. When schools let out on Dec. 17, Prince William County Schools had 283 students and 145 staff members isolating as COVID cases, as well as 1,457 students quarantining because of close contact.
But since then the number of recorded cases in the county has increased by more than 500% due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant. So far, data indicates that fully vaccinated individuals are still well protected from severe illness or death from Omicron, but that they are more susceptible to infection from the variant than from previous strains like Delta.
The school system also is expected to announce the acquisition of new tests that will be available starting late next week for anyone showing symptoms of the virus, but no additional testing is expected to be available for when students and staff return Monday morning. This week, Fairfax County Public Schools announced that they would open their division’s drive-through testing before the reopening of schools, with tests limited to staff and students only.
“We expect students or staff who don’t feel well to stay home. This is the protocol we’ve been using since the beginning of the school year,” School Board Chair Babur Lateef told InsideNoVa on Thursday. “The county is working on increasing and ramping up testing efforts.”
According to Lateef, the division is also expected to revise its quarantine policy for unvaccinated close contacts based on new CDC guidance that quarantines can be reduced in length from 10 days to five, but that decision is expected after students return from winter break.
Prince William also plans to join the Virginia Department of Health’s test-to-stay pilot program, which keeps students who are close contacts in school buildings unless they actually test positive for the virus, but only a few schools will be taking part in the pilot. Prince William schools communications staff said they could not comment late Thursday afternoon.
In a statement, Prince William Health District Director Alison Ansher directed inquiries about new testing at schools to the school division, saying that the health department was working with the state to provide additional testing opportunities in the county, but that details were not yet available. The tests the school division acquired came from an outside vendor, according to Lateef.
“Due to national supply chain challenges associated with the production of COVID-19 … testing … there is a low supply of tests in the retail market in Virginia and in the nation,” Ansher said. “The VDH website provides locations for available testing for both PCR and antigen, though it is not complete.”
In a letter sent to the school community Thursday evening, Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school division remains committed to in-person instruction.
“We know in-person instruction is best for students academically, socially, and emotionally. It is clear the negative impact the last 20 months of this pandemic has had on children, as well as the families we serve," the letter said. "To that end, PWCS plans to re-open on January 3, 2022, for in-person learning, as originally scheduled. We will continue to implement and bolster mitigation strategies that are critical to curbing the spread of COVID-19. Students who were previously participating in our virtual program will also continue as normally scheduled."
McDade went on to encourage all eligible students and staff who have not yet received COVID-19 vaccines to do so, and to quarantine at home if any symptoms of the virus emerge. She added that 91% of the division's staff has been vaccinated.
