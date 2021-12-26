Prince William County is asking for over $440 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for eight road projects in the latest update to the authority’s six-year funding program.
As with each round of NVTA program updates, the authority insists it doesn’t have nearly enough money to fund all of the $1.2 billion in project money requested by nine Northern Virginia jurisdictions, but the county’s request is nearly twice as large as it was two years ago, when the authority last updated its program.
The county is asking for money for two interchange projects and six road extension or widening projects.
If the 2020 round of funding was any indication, the country will receive far less than its $442 million of requests. The authority updates its six-year program every two years with funding for projects that have been approved and included in TransAction, the authority’s long-range plan that is updated every five years.
In 2020, the county requested $237.5 million for 11 projects and received only $22 million for two projects, connecting Annapolis Way to Marina Way in North Woodbridge and the Summit School Road extension/Telegraph Road widening. During that round, the county requested $8 million for design and engineering work on the Van Buren Road extension but didn’t receive it.
NVTA staff is currently evaluating all the projects submitted by member jurisdictions before doing public outreach in the spring and making recommendations to the authority’s board for funding in June. The authority’s top criteria for scoring projects is congestion reduction.
Regionally, notable transit project requests include $80 million for a western entrance to the Ballston-MU Metro station in Arlington, $80 million for the U.S. 1 bus rapid transit line in Fairfax County and $10 million for new battery electric buses in Fairfax. Prince William didn’t submit any transit-related projects for funding.
