Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm when it comes to a federal RAISE grant for the Minnieville Road interchange crucial to the Quartz District development planned in Dale City.
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority endorsed the county’s third application for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant application, in which the county asks for $25 million for its planned “single point urban interchange” at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway. Next month, the application is expected to get final approval from the Board of County Supervisors.
The county already has $13.5 million lined up for the interchange through NVTA’s local 30% revenue, but the county is still looking for funding to cover the remainder of the estimated $70 million price tag. The county’s transportation department will likely submit the interchange again for funding through the NVTA’s six-year program, but the NVTA declined to fund the $67.5 million request the county made for it during last year’s six-year program round.
It’s the third time the county is looking for RAISE money for the project. Meagan Landis, who oversees the county’s transportation grant programs, said in both of the previous rounds the project was scored as “recommended” and then “highly recommended.” But with over $13 billion in requests and $2 billion in funding to disburse in the previous round, the federal Department of Transportation did not fund the project.
“So despite the project scoring very well, it was ultimately not funded. However, we have had the opportunity to have debriefs with USDOT staff, and they have encouraged us to resubmit,” Landis said. “So we do believe that the project has a good chance of securing funding in this upcoming round.”
County officials say changes at the intersection are key to the 145-acre Quartz District, a mixed-use development from Buchanan Partners and the Mitchell Phelps family that won approval from county supervisors last fall. The development was first proposed in 2018 but was shelved for a time as the county figured out what to do at the interchange.
Now, the plan for the interchange – part of the 2019 Dale City Small Area Plan – is to build a grade-separated interchange with Prince William Parkway running underground.
“Prince William Parkway is a primary route, it carries a lot of our commuters … so our intent is to improve free-flow at Prince William Parkway, as well as improving operations generally at that location,” County Planning Manager Paolo Belita told InsideNoVa last year. “It’s also right in the heart of Dale City … so it’s really a very important project for the county.”
Since the bipartisan infrastructure bill injected more funding into the RAISE program, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieig’s administration has added some new criteria for the discretionary grants. The federal department now encourages applicants to consider how their projects can address climate change, making the grant program more aligned with projects that focus on transit, pedestrian and bicycle access.
In the draft letter to federal transportation officials that would accompany the grant application, NVTA Chair Phyllis Randall highlights the project’s merits beyond the free-flow of automobiles through the intersection.
“This will facilitate a transit-oriented mixed-use development to provide multimodal connectivity benefits to the Northern Virginia region,” Randall writes. “In addition to improving vehicle operations, the project will construct a sidewalk and shared use path facility for pedestrians and bicycle transportation and improve transit travel time reliability for OmniRide local bus service.”
Nolan Stout contributed reporting to this story.
I posted a strong comment rejecting this disastrous proposal, but was not posted. Will follow up later if comment does not show up.
This proposal should be dead on arrival as it seriously conflicts with several leftist priorities.
This area is one of the few remaining wooded areas in Woodbridge (no pun intended). It provides incredible habitat to many species including raccoons, squirrels, eagles, hawks, salamanders, and homeless and drug addicted primates. The additional parking lots, streets and buildings will increase runoff, increase the urban heat island effect, increase vehicle emissions and promote slave labor of Uighur Muslims and Children in Northwest China mining toxic metals for lithium batteries, and increase racial tensions as it further divides the haves and have nots. The County is racist for even proposing such an interchange.
NO!!!! Stop the building madness. Leave what little undeveloped land in this area. There is more than enough congestion, traffic accidents, and commercial businesses already. Numerous buildings are empty and unoccupied, so people need to keep this "progress" from becoming a disastrous reality.
