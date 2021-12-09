Prince William County court officials are seeking state help to deal with a backlog that’s been growing for six years.
Ahead of the General Assembly session that begins in January, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, pre-filed Senate Bill 6 on Nov. 29 to increase the number of judges in the 31st judicial circuit, which is Prince William, from six to seven.
The legislation was submitted after a request by Chief Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving, who said the court has over-booked dockets, increasingly complex cases and a growing backlog.
“The Court is handling more cases, spending longer hours on the bench and even sending cases away on their scheduled court dates because six judges are not enough, working all day, to hear the scheduled cases,” Irving wrote.
The number of judges in judicial circuits are set by the General Assembly and the Judicial Council of Virginia. Surovell’s legislation would serve as a recommendation to the council.
Irving cited the county’s high number of criminal and domestic relations cases and the county’s growing population as factors necessitating another judge. Since the court added a sixth judge in 2015, the population in its jurisdiction has grown by an estimated 42,000 people.
Irving wrote that as of Oct. 1, the county had 3,493 pending felony criminal cases, with 2,244 pending for more than a year. Meanwhile, the court is on track for more than 20,000 new case filings in 2021. She said dockets have become “unmanageable.”
“Our current crisis has been building since 2015, and it will only continue to get worse as the population increases and caseloads continue to grow,” she wrote.
Irving wrote that among similarly sized jurisdictions, Prince William has the highest number of robbery, abduction, child pornography, aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration cases in the state.
She said the large number of cases, frequent pretrial motions and demands for jury trials keep matters in the system for longer stretches of time. Irving provided an example of a recent case that ended with a plea on the second day of trial after 55 hours of court time for various hearings and motions.
Domestic relation cases have clogged up the court system as well. Irving said Prince William has 2,910 pending domestic cases, with 64% pending for longer than a year. By comparison, she said, Norfolk, Richmond and Chesterfield County have 3,020 pending cases combined.
Irving wrote that the county’s proximity to Washington, along with the large number of military and federal government employees and higher-than-average median household income, has contributed to complex and prolonged divorce cases.
“It is not unusual for Prince William’s Circuit Courtrooms to be filled every day with multi-day divorce trials,” she wrote. “For example, in November, domestic relations trials will be held on 12 days. The 56 trial slots available on those days are filled with divorce or custody and visitation trials.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth wrote a letter in support of the request for another judge. Although her office is striving to not send charges to circuit court that will be later dropped, she said the cases that are sent typically demand more time.
“[T]he changes brought about since January 2020 in this jurisdiction have had a tremendous impact on the administration of justice,” she wrote. “[A]nd while I am proud to lead many of these changes on behalf of this Office, I recognize that the impact on the Court’s workload is profound.”
The duration of cases has also increased since Prince William created a public defender’s office in 2020. The office helps defendants in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park who can’t afford to hire an attorney.
Chief Public Defender Tracey Lenox estimated that in the past year, cases involving a plea averaged 3.5 hours of court time. For jury trials, cases ranged from 52 hours on a felony not eligible for a life sentence to 148 hours in a case eligible for a life sentence.
Lenox said the county’s diversity has also affected court times, with cases involving non-English speakers taking “significantly” more time than others.
“The Court is at a serious breaking point today, but the pressure will inevitably build in the months to come,” Lenox wrote. “It is untenable, it results in patent unfairness to the users of our Circuit Court system, and the residents of Prince William County deserve better.”
