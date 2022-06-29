Prince William County is continuing to focus and plan for economic development at Innovation Park.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors approved the sale of 5 acres for an unspecified business at Innovation Park, near Manassas. The land at 9665 Discovery Blvd. will be purchased for $1.52 million by Holladay Properties LLC.
According to a staff report, a “successful Prince William County-based information community and technology company” is planning to expand its operations locally. The company, which is not named, plans to expand its current 15,000-square-foot operation to a facility between 45,000 and 60,000 square feet.
The company has hired Holladay to develop and lease the building.
“We have high expectations, and I’m confident you can meet them,” Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson told Holladay representatives.
The county staff report says the company would retain 60 jobs and add up to 85 new ones.
The sale agreement stipulates that if the unnamed company doesn’t sign a lease, Holladay will market it to other IT and life science companies, with the county having final approval over the tenant. In such a case, the sale agreement would terminate in a year.
Holladay Properties oversaw construction of the nearby Northern Virginia Bioscience Center. The $16.5 million, 30,000-square-foot commercial wet lab is serving as a space for new and growing life sciences businesses to grow and build off the existing Prince William Science Accelerator.
The county established the accelerator in 2014 to boost the local life sciences industry along with other developments at Innovation Park, including the establishment of George Mason University’s Institute for Advanced Biomedical Research.
The accelerator is across the street from the new bioscience center in Innovation Park, off Prince William Parkway near GMU’s Science and Technology Campus.
The county’s 1,700-acre Innovation Park small-area plan hopes to turn the area into a mixed-use, science and technology-oriented employment hub. County staff have estimated that the district could support between 19,917 and 38,392 jobs, as well as 2,392 to 3,997 homes.
Although the plan was only approved in 2020, the board on Tuesday agreed to spend $150,000 to update it because of already announced investments.
A county staff report noted the announced expansion of Two Silos and other technology businesses.
The money would go toward cost estimates and prioritization of infrastructure improvements, including trails, sidewalks and stormwater control.
Taxi rates permanently adjusted
In other business Tuesday, the board approved a permanent increase in rates for taxicab businesses.
In March, the board approved an emergency ordinance to temporarily raise base rates by $1 for Yellow Cab of Prince William County. The new rate will be $4 as a base and $2 per mile.
The taxicab company is regulated by the state and local government. The state allows localities to establish ordinances governing specifically taxicab companies, giving the local government power to set and adjust rates.
Yellow Cab was established in 1978 as a consolidation of three companies that were founded as far back as 1940.
Tuesday’s vote made the change permanent.
