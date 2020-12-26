A Prince William County sheriff's deputy has been fired after "disturbing" social media posts surfaced this weekend.
Sheriff Glendell Hill said his agency was made aware early Christmas Day about "disturbing comments being made on several social media outlets by a deputy sheriff."
"I was notified and ordered an Internal Affairs investigation," Hill said in an email Saturday. "The investigation has concluded and the deputy has been terminated from employment with this agency."
Charlottesville freelance journalist Molly Conger broke the story in a Twitter thread, detailing some of former Deputy Aaron Hoffman's posts on the new conservative platform Parler.
i hope you all will join me in wishing a merry christmas to the prince william county sheriff's office's "human interaction specialist," deputy aaron hoffman. or, as he's known on parler, "wethepeoplewarrior." pic.twitter.com/HlwtwiUhd0— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) December 25, 2020
Under the username "WeThePeopleWarrior," Hoffman advocates finding the homes of "every Governor, mayor, attorney general, liberal judge, senator, congressman, and every major media/social media CEO ... find them and remove them from their sanctuary. Bring the nightmare to where they lay their heads and kiss their loved ones."
The Prince William Sheriff's Office handles courthouse security and the county jail. On LinkedIn, Hoffman wrote he had worked in law enforcement for 14 years.
On Saturday afternoon, all of Hoffman's social media profiles had either been set to private or deleted. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
(3) comments
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Great job losing your job at Christmas. Nice going. Now we need to keep any on this mofo and make sure he never gets a job above WalMart greeter for the rest of his miserable life.
“Free Lance Journalist”....hahaha....that he/she is a degenerate Marxist freak show. I mean just look at her or him.
Most of the deputies at the courthouse are a bunch of idiots. That being said they should still have the same 1st amendment rights as liberal Democrats do. If the radical left can call for the violence, harassment and in some cases death of our law enforcement , all at the same time burning down people’s businesses they shouldn’t be able to stifle someone’s else’s opinions. Woodbridge District Supervisor Angela Franklin has said way worse and no one even blinks an eye at her evil spewing.
