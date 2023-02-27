Prince William County’s Economic Development Department signed 11 non-disclosure agreements in 2022 primarily with data center developers.
County officials provided copies of the agreements to InsideNoVa through a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
Economic development officials have said the agreements are a routine part of their work attracting businesses to the county. The documents primarily prohibit disclosure of proprietary information related to project proposals.
All the documents are signed by Christina Winn, executive director of economic development.
Seven of the agreements are with data center developers or technology companies, of which three are with the developers behind the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
The Digital Gateway, a proposed 27.6 million square feet data center complex on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane in western Prince William, is one of the biggest and most controversial land-use proposals in the county’s history.
The Prince William Board of Supervisors approved the guidelines for the project on Nov. 2 after a more than nine-hour public hearing and a roughly 14-hour meeting. The guidelines for the overall development, an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan, do not deal with specific construction plans.
QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Compass Datacenters are seeking rezonings to develop the area.
Winn signed agreements with QTS on Jan. 12, 2022, and March 16, 2022. The Compass agreement is dated Feb. 9, 2022.
NTT Global Data Centers America Inc. received a signed NDA on Sept. 9. The Tokyo-based data center developer purchased 102 acres for $270 million in June as part of the I-66 and U.S. 29 Technology Park. The project was approved in December 2021.
Winn signed two agreements with Microsoft in March 2022 related to a project called Gainesville Tech Park.
The final data center agreement is with Iron Mountain Datacenters, which was one of the first complexes in the county.
In January, the Planning Commission supported its application to expand its footprint in the county. The project still requires approval by the Board of County Supervisors.
One agreement is with Dabney Road Phase One LLC, but is signed by a representative of The IDI Group Cos. The company is one of the developers behind the North Woodbridge Town Center project.
IDI and Boosalis Properties are partnering for the $380 million project, which would sit at the corner of U.S. 1 and Occoquan Road and feature more than 900 housing units and 130,000 square feet of dining and stores.
The last decipherable agreement is from Oct. 27 with Manassas DC Operating LLC. The company is registered to a Washington, D.C., real estate management firm.
One agreement has the company name redacted, but lists the contact as Emily Naughton of the Washington, D.C., law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP. Naughton left that position to join Mayer Brown at the end of 2022 and a press release announcing the hire says she “represents data center owners, developers, operators, and investors globally in connection with acquisition and development projects.”
One agreement from Oct. 17 is redacted such that it is impossible to determine the company associated with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.