A big vacant building in Woodbridge will soon be used to support mental health crisis services.
Prince William County has approved a lease agreement with 14041 Worth Avenue Holdings LLC for the old Gander Mountain building for a local crisis receiving center.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the agreement and allocated $2.5 million in state funding to support the facility.
The county plans to create a 24-hour crisis receiving center to provide direct interventions to avert emergency psychiatric hospitalization or institutional placement for people suffering mental health crises.
The unit would accept drop-offs and people under temporary detention orders to connect them with treatment and services.
The facility would include 16 adult and youth beds at full buildout, although the first phase will have eight beds.
At a press conference Tuesday, officials touted the bipartisan effort.
“When I went to my colleagues, not one of them said no,” said Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey. “This is important that we do this in Prince William County.”
The center will occupy 78,925 square feet of the building, with the other half continuing to be occupied by Floor & Decor.
The 11-year lease would commence on the expected opening date of July 1, 2023.
The county’s rent is based on a charge per square foot. In the first year, the county will pay $434,087 followed by $651,131 in the second year. The rent increases to $868,175 in the third year and then is raised each year by 28 cents per square foot to reach $1.06 million in the final year.
County staff reviewed existing Community Services Department space at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, Ridgewood Center and Sudley North before landing on the Gander Mountain property.
The county previously used the building as a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The county has about $10.5 million in funding to support modifications to the building and startup costs. The money includes about $4.5 million in federal relief funding, $2.5 million from the state budget, $2 million from the Potomac Health Foundation and $1.5 million from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Full buildout is expected to take 18 to 24 months.
State Del. Elizabeth Guzman submitted the budget amendment for the state to provide $2.5 million in one-time funding for the facility.
“This is not a new issue. We have been dealing with this problem for years,” Guzman said.
Once the center is up and running, operating costs are covered until fiscal 2026, which starts July 1, 2026. The county will need to find $777,904 for the lease that year, followed by about $1.8 million in fiscal 2027.
Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement, a regional collective of clergies, has advocated for the establishment of the center.
The Rev. Michael Sessoms of Little Union Baptist Church in Dumfries said the facility will lead a fundamental change in treatment in the county.
“We are beginning a real moment in Prince William County, one where we can begin to create a more humane mental health system,” he said. “We are turning away from the era of mass incarceration. Not only that, but oppression and moving to a brighter future.”
