The Prince William County Department of Public Works has confirmed the area’s first positive sample of West Nile virus this year from a collection made in Woodbridge on May 18.
The virus was detected in a pool of Culex pipiens-restuans mosquitoes – a species known to carry West Nile Virus.
Tonight, June 1, Public Works will apply an insecticide throughout the area, targeted at adult mosquitoes. The department will continue to monitor the area and county throughout mosquito season and respond accordingly.
To learn more about the county’s Mosquito and Forest Pest Management Services, visit the webpage dedicated to this topic. For more information about the West Nile Virus, visit the CDC website.
