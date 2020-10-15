Team Blinding Lights, a group of five students from The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park, placed fifth nationally in the Texas Instruments and National Aeronautics and Space Administration “TI Codes” Video Contest.
As part of their prize, the team is working with NASA to coordinate a trip to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The contest challenged teams to innovate any process for living and working on the International Space Station and then build a model of their solution. Team Blinding Lights developed a module that could sanitize the air and surfaces with UV light. Their solution earned them a spot in the finals as one of the top 10 teams nationally, and then the public voted their video into the top five.
The team members and their home high schools are Santiago Campos-Merida, Vishnu Lakshmanan, Anish Pothireddy, and Ashish Pothireddy of Osbourn Park High School and Samyak Thapa of Colgan High School.
