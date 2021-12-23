On a party-line vote, Prince William County has approved new magisterial district boundaries for members of the Board of County Supervisors and School Board.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted 5-3 to approve the redistricting plan. Republican Supervisors Yesli Vega (Coles), Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville) and Pete Candland (Gainesville) voted against the final map.
State code requires localities to redraw magisterial districts every 10 years after the completion of the U.S. Census. The new map will be used for the next local elections, in 2023. Republicans said the map adjusts the Occoquan District to benefit Democrats and criticized the process for finalizing the plan.
Democratic Supervisor Kenny Boddye won the Occoquan seat by only 322 votes in 2019. Although it’s virtually impossible to determine how many votes would have gone to Democrats or Republicans in the precincts that are partially moving, looking at the overall vote count from 2019 shows a small favorable adjustment for Republicans.
Occoquan would lose parts of four precincts to the Neabsco and Coles districts – Chinn, Bethel, Yates Ford and York. Those precincts favored Democrats by a 2,422 to 2,110 margin.
Occoquan would pick up the entirety of the Penn precinct from Coles. Voters in that precinct cast 857 Republican votes to 510 for Democrats in the 2019 board election.
The Occoquan District also would gain parts of three other precincts – Marshall, Coles and Kerrydale. Marshall and Coles accounted for 1,725 Republican votes and 908 Democratic votes.
The results in Kerrydale are complicated. In the November 2019 general election, Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry ran unopposed; therefore, Democrats won 1,007 votes to none for Republicans.
Based on that count, the 2019 totals from all precincts that will be wholly or partly added to the Occoquan district is 2,582 for Republicans to 2,425 for Democrats. Subtracting the total votes of the precincts that will be partly moved to Neabsco or Coles nets 472 added votes for Republicans to 3 lost for Democrats.
However, Angry had to win the Neabsco seat in an April special election that was contested by a Republican. In that election, he won 119 votes against 31 for the Republican candidate in the precincts that were moved. The Virginia Department of Elections has results dating back to 2007 and only shows the special election as contested.
Using the contested election counts for 2019 from all precincts that will be wholly or partly added to the Occoquan district creates a total of 1,537 votes added for Democrats and 2,613 added for Republicans. Subtracting the total votes of the precincts that will be partly moved to Neabsco or Coles nets 503 added votes for Republicans to 885 lost for Democrats.
The other changes in the proposed map move parts of precincts from Coles to Neabsco, Brentsville to Coles, Brentsville to Gainesville and Neabsco to Woodbridge.
Eight people spoke at a public hearing before the vote, with six opposed to the plan and two in favor. The six people who spoke mostly felt the board should have postponed its vote until after the holidays.
Earlier this year, the board considered the idea of creating an eighth magisterial district, which would give it nine members overall, including the chair, who is elected countywide. But that idea was rejected in November.
