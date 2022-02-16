Prince William County is proposing to tax meals in restaurants and increase the levy on data centers, while rising property values will drive residential tax bills up nearly 5%.
On Tuesday, interim County Executive Elijah Johnson presented a $1.48 billion budget for fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1. That represents an increase of $127 million, or 9.4%, over the budget for the current fiscal year.
The top item for most county residents is how the budget will affect their personal finances. The county is proposing a decrease in the residential real estate tax rate from $1.115 per $100 of assessed value to $1.05. Although the rate is dropping, rising property values will result in an effective tax increase. The average residential tax bill would increase $233, or 4.9%, on a home valued at $466,739.
Budget Director David Sinclair said the rate would need to be lowered to $1 per $100 of assessed value to avoid an effective tax increase. Supervisors reduced the real estate tax rate in the current fiscal year from $1.125 per $100 of assessed value to $1.115, but homeowners still saw an average increase of about $264.
In his opening letter of the budget, Johnson said residential real estate increased in value by an average of 11.5% in 2021, the fastest pace since 2005. Commercial real estate values increased an average of 13%.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, made a motion to advertise a tax rate of 98 cents per $100 of assessed value. Her motion failed 3-5, with Republicans supporting it and Democrats in opposition.
“This isn’t monopoly money. This is people’s money and we can’t just recklessly spend it,” Vega said. “I cannot in good faith support this. … Prince William County does not need to do this to the taxpayers.”
Homeowners would also see a small increase in the fire levy, which supports funding for local fire and rescue services. The rate would increase from 0.075 cents per $100 of assessed value to 0.08 cents, resulting in an average increase of $15.
The county also plans to adopt a new 4% tax on prepared meals, such as those served at restaurants, which would generate $24.5 million. Of that, $14 million would go to the school division and $10.5 million to the county’s general fund.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said the country is experiencing record inflation and raising taxes would be a disservice. “If we were to adopt all this, we are tone deaf to what the average Prince William County resident is experiencing in their homes.”
Vega made a motion to eliminate the proposed meals tax, but it also failed on party lines.
The business tangible computer and peripheral tax, which primarily applies to the burgeoning data center industry, would increase from $1.50 per $100 of assessed value to $1.65. The increase would boost revenues by about $11.6 million.
No other taxes are estimated to increase. The county is expecting to lose about $11 million in revenue if Virginia eliminates the sales tax on groceries, a key campaign promise of Gov. Glenn Youngkin that is working its way through the General Assembly.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, made a motion to advertise the tax rates as presented. It passed on party lines with Democrats in the majority. The board could still adopt a rate lower than advertised but can’t adopt a higher rate.
“We have nearly half a million people in Prince William County,” said Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. “We need a budget that reflects that.”
The budget includes a 9.3% increase in school funding, or $61.1 million, for a total transfer to the system of $716.9 million. That would comprise about half of the school system’s overall budget of $1.4 billion, with the bulk of the remainder coming from state funds.
Employee pay
The spending plan dedicates about $18.1 million in additional funding for county employees.
Employees would receive a 1% across-the-board pay increase and be eligible for a 3% performance-based pay raise. The county is expecting increases in costs related to employee retirement and health care as well.
The budget also includes $700,000 to establish the structure to support collective bargaining. The county is still crafting an ordinance that would allow employees to unionize.
Public health
The budget would provide the first funding toward a local health department, with $1.7 million allocated.
Across most of Virginia, health services are provided by state-run health districts. The Prince William Health District includes the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Arlington and Fairfax counties are the only localities in the state with locally run health departments.
Last year, the General Assembly passed legislation granting Loudoun and Prince William counties, plus the two cities, to establish local health departments. The localities can enter into a contract with the Virginia Department of Health to provide public health services.
Local officials have said a local health department would have been able to more quickly address equity concerns with the response to the pandemic. The effort would be supported by federal relief funding, which would assist with one-time costs.
A work session to discuss the topic is planned in March among the Board of County Supervisors and the Manassas and Manassas Park city councils.
The budget also includes $2.7 million to support a 24-hour crisis receiving center.
The state defines crisis stabilization services as direct interventions to avert emergency psychiatric hospitalization or institutional placement for people suffering mental health crises.
The unit would accept drop-offs and people under temporary detention orders to connect them with treatment and services.
The county had a regional crisis stabilization unit with six beds, but the company operating it consolidated the program with one in Fairfax to provide a 16-bed facility in Chantilly. The local program ceased operations June 30.
The facility would include 16 beds and cost $4.7 million. The county is expecting $2 million in annual state funding and to use federal relief money for one-time costs.
The spending plan also includes $2.5 million for increased staffing in community services. The new staff will provide several services, including developmental disability case management and data support.
“We never have enough capacity for the people who come in,” Johnson said.
Public safety
The budget increases the police department’s budget by about $5 million to $121 million.
A large portion of the increase, $2 million, is for a civilianization plan. That would fund 16 non-sworn positions to complete administrative tasks being handled by sworn officers, allowing sworn officers to work more in the community rather than at desks.
Other new public safety expenditures are:
$1.1 million to add staff in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
$700,000 for a seventh Circuit Court judge, pending approval by the Virginia General Assembly
$400,000 for two additional sheriff’s deputies and associated equipment
Other expenditures included in the budget are:
$16 million in federal relief funds for economic recovery grants
$1.3 million to increase public assistance staffing
$1 million to implement recommendations from the Sustainability Commission
$651,000 to establish 20 new voting precincts due to redistricting
$300,000 for the cemetery preservation program for an archeologist, preservation coordinator and property maintenance.
The spending plan also comes with a $1.15 billion six-year Capital Improvement Program, with $334.8 million earmarked for the upcoming budget year.
Taxes!? Aren't these Demo-rats bulldozing PWC open space to increase the tax base?
The county has seen rapid growth and revenue because of increased commercial, residential and these data center projects. And yet they still can't bring themselves to give their constituents a break. Even after all we've endured with the pandemic. Nope. Politicians suck.
Tax and spend democrats. Voting matters…..
