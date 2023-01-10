Police have charged a teacher at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School in Dale City with assaulting an 8-year-old boy in class.
The incident happened Jan. 4 at the school at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Drive. The boy told his parents he was struck by the teacher, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. Police were notified the next day. The victim suffered minor injuries.
On Jan. 9, police charged Jovica Thomas Bristol, 38, of Dumfries, with assault, Carr said. The teacher was released on a summons.
Bristol's status with Prince William County schools wasn't immediately available.
