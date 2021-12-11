Overburdened Prince William County teachers may soon have some reprieve from the school division’s leadership.
Last week, Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced a plan that would compensate teachers for lost planning time and try to cut back on some teacher meetings. At the Dec. 1 School Board meeting, McDade said the division reviewed the planning period situation, finding that in roughly 10% of situations where teachers were filling in as substitutes, “they were not provided adequate planning time.”
The division’s analysis also found that teachers were also losing planning time due to additional “collaborative learning team meetings,” particularly in elementary schools.
McDade said teacher planning should not be required for collaborative learning teams more than twice a week. And when teachers must be used for substitute coverage and are not provided their planning time, they must be compensated for the lost planning time.
The school division has yet to specify what that compensation will be.
The shortage of teachers across the nation has only worsened for the county and many school divisions this year after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the division is facing an even tighter crunch for substitutes, forcing schools to rely on full-time teachers to fill in. The division is also facing a significant shortage of bus drivers, so many teachers have had to watch students while they wait to be picked up after school.
Earlier this fall, McDade announced a plan to compensate teachers for non-contract hours spent in school buildings waiting for bus pick-ups. On a Dec. 2 webinar with the Prince William Committee of 100, McDade said that when she first took her role leading the division over the summer, she didn’t know just how many challenges the various staffing shortages would create.
“I really didn’t realize the gravity of what this moment would look like. The bus driver shortages, the teacher shortages, substitute shortages,” she said. “During the [year the division was mostly virtual], substitutes found other jobs, they no longer were able to rely on being able to substitute day to day. So we lost the workforce, and that’s been extremely challenging.”
A group of teachers told InsideNoVa last month that the substitute situation is one of a number of ways more demands are being placed on teachers this year. Several teachers have made regular appearances at School Board meetings to call for action to help restore planning time.
Heather Oberle, a Brentsville High School English teacher, said her planning time is regularly being eaten up by substitute coverage. And with some teachers having to take on extra classes because of the teacher shortage, there’s no time to prepare lesson plans, grade work or complete other necessary tasks.
“They can’t get subs to cover classes, so we have to give up our planning times to cover someone else’s class. We can’t get work done in school,” Oberle told InsideNoVa. “When I have my planning period, if there’s a teacher out and no sub, that period is taken away. Some [schools] are trying their best to coordinate, but there are times when it’s like, ‘Can you cover this class?’ Or ‘We don’t have any place for them to go, do you have room in your classroom for some students?’”
Another teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said she had to serve on “bathroom duty” earlier in the year during planning periods, because of a TikTok challenge driving some students to trash or steal items from school bathrooms.
“Educators need to be compensated fairly for their work. Teachers are presently asked to work outside of their contractually obligated hours to teach in other classrooms during their allotted planning time, and are doing so without compensation,” Maggie Hansford, head of the county’s teachers organization, told InsideNoVa just before McDade announced the new policy.
