Prince William County Public Schools will recognize academic excellence in the workplace at the annual Outstanding Educators ceremony at the Hylton Performing Arts Center May 10. 

The event will feature winners in the categories of Teacher of the Year, Novice Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year.

This event will also include the recognition of the finalists for these awards, educators who received or renewed their National Board Certification and outstanding mentors and lead mentors.

The event will be streamed live and available afterward on Prince William County Schools’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

Up for the awards are:

Teacher of the Year Finalists

  • Colleen Bagonyi, Bristow Run Elementary School

  • Laura Cherry, Ashland Elementary School

  • Jessica Doiron, Freedom High School

  • Charlotte Frame, Patriot High School

  • Casie Gast, Penn Elementary School

  • Clare Gillespie, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

  • Laura Kerbaugh, Pattie Elementary School

  • Therese Miller, Unity Reed High School

  • Melissa Morse, Gainesville High School

  • Wista Rector, Battlefield High School

  • Joel Shapiro, Woodbridge High School

  • Sherece Stewart, Kerrydale Elementary School

Novice Teacher of the Year Finalists

  • Stephanie Aspinwall, Gar-Field High School

  • Lori Berryman, Ashland Elementary School

  • Jonelle Brown, Osbourn Park High School

  • Mallory Donaghue, Rockledge Elementary School

  • Abril Harris-Roa, Penn Elementary School

  • Briana Jimenez, Woodbridge Middle School

  • Michael Kim, C.D. Hylton High School

  • Jessica Lawson, Pennington Traditional School

  • Morgan McCole, Occoquan Elementary School

  • Megan Putsch, Tyler Elementary School

  • Emily Sayer, Unity Braxton Middle School

Principal of the Year Finalists

  • Kathryn Forgas, Coles Elementary School

  • Amanda Johnson, Pennington Traditional School

  • Lisamarie Kane, Osbourn Park High School

  • RJ Lucciotti, Pattie Elementary School

  • Joseph Murgo, Potomac Shores Middle School

  • Alyse Zeffiro, Kerrydale Elementary School

