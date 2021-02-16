Prince William County will host a virtual informational session regarding the Route 28 Bypass project this Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
The approximately $300 million infrastructure project, one of the largest in the history of Prince William County, will reduce traffic congestion, improve travel reliability and address other transportation challenges in the area, transportation officials say.
The meeting is intended to inform residents about the project background, efforts to date and the current status, focusing on impacts to Prince William County residents.
Transportation planners held a similar meeting on Dec. 7 focusing on impact on Fairfax County residents, particularly the possible tie-in at Fairfax County. The proposed route now takes the bypass over Ordway Road instead of Route 28 to avoid potential Civil War archeological sites, planners said at the meeting. But that, and the route, are in the preliminary planning stages. The design and engineering phase of the project is just beginning and is expected to take two year to complete.
Once the design phase is finished, the county will select an engineering firm to complete the comprehensive design process, obtain permits from the US Army Corps of Engineers, and other regulatory agencies and finally seek approval of the design by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Transportation officials say there are no major updates on the project for Thursday's meeting, but residents will get an overview of the process and be able to ask questions at the end of the presentation.
To participate:
By telephone: Call 301-715- 8592 Webinar ID: 920 6806 7097 Passcode: 397360
You can submit questions/comments about the Route 28 Bypass using one of the methods below. Submissions received before Thursday at 5 p.m. may be addressed during the meeting. All questions will be responded to via e-mail or the Route 28 Bypass website.
Send questions to the Prince William County Department of Transportation by writing to the Department of Transportation, Prince William County, 5 County Complex Court, Prince William, VA 22192; by phone at 703-792-6273 or by email at route28bypass@pwcgov.org.
Find more information and links to the meeting at route28bypass.com
