Prince William County is offering cooling centers Wednesday amid hot and humid conditions with heat index values as high as 102 degrees.
Highs Wednesday are expected to reach 97 degrees, with high humidity making extended time outdoors dangerous, the National Weather Service says.
Any member of the public who needs to seek shelter from the heat can visit a Prince William County library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For locations, click here.
Those who are homeless and need shelter from the heat can visit the drop-in center at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191, which will offer expanded hours tomorrow until 6 p.m.
Thursday is expected to be slightly cooler, but strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible.
Not saying opening cooling centers is a bad idea, but a heat index of 102 is not even hot enough for the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory. More for show than anything else.
