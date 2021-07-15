Prince William County will start taxing and penalizing residents who do not properly register their vehicle locally.
The Board of Supervisors approved a $100 vehicle license tax and $250 penalty during its meeting on Tuesday.
No one spoke at a public hearing before the vote.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, brought forward the proposal as the county crafted its budget for the current fiscal year, which began July 1.
State code allows localities to impose a tax of up to $100 annually on vehicles that are not registered to offset the lost personal property tax revenue. Localities can also impose a $250 penalty for any residents who do not register their vehicle in Virginia within 30 days of moving to the state. The penalty can be imposed every year that the resident has not registered their vehicle.
The city of Alexandria and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun have similar programs.
County staff said they receive more than 100 reports a year of vehicles parked, garaged or stored in the county and showing out-of-state plates.
The county approved a program to address compliance with vehicle registration, and Tuesday’s measure gave the program legal authority to impose the tax and penalties. Revenue from the tax and penalties will be used to fund the program.
“This is long overdue,” said Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco. “We all have to play by the rules.”
