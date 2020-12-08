The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently accepted, budgeted and appropriated $1.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding to buy 4,061 wi-fi hotspot devices for students without reliable internet service.
The Prince William Department of Information Technology teamed up with Prince William County Public Schools for the project.
The school division will prioritize distribution of the 4,061 hotspots to Title I schools. Students without reliable access to the internet while they are not in school, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are at a learning disadvantage, and the Wi-fi hotspots will help with their education.
This additional CARES Act funding will pay for devices for one year under the County Student Hotspot Program. The school system will distribute the devices to families in need. Once the device subscription expires, users will have to pay for continued service or return the devices.
Prince William County Libraries is also providing 100 Chromebooks to county schools to assist students' learning and academic studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.