The Prince William County Department of Transportation is planning to release its proposed alignment – along with information on affected properties – for the Route 28 bypass project next month, with two public information meetings scheduled April 19 and 20.
The proposed alignment could be contentious, with over 70 homes potentially impacted by the road’s layout. When the plan for a bypass was first adopted by the Board of County Supervisors, the vote was controversial, due, in part, to the likely impact on residents in the area.
In a presentation Tuesday, county and consultant staffers working on the project were tight-lipped about how many homes would be impacted by the $300 million road, promising the information would be released shortly.
The presentation did, however, offer some insight into where the 3.5-mile road’s intersections would be and what they would look like. According to the officials, the alignment will feature three at-grade intersections, at Sudley Road, Old Centreville Road and Route 28. An additional intersection was considered at Lomond Drive, but design staff has decided to forego any connection with Lomond, likely having the bypass go over the top of the residential street.
The bypass will essentially be an extension of Godwin Drive from its current northern terminus at Sudley Road up to Centreville Road, just south of Fairfax County, where Route 28 is being widened from four lanes to six from Bull Run to the Route 29 interchange.
Officials on Tuesday detailed several parts of the design process that have been finished or are nearing completion. Early stages of the project’s geotechnical field work have been completed, including soil investigations along the possibly right-of-way at publicly owned properties. Engineers are still finalizing a hydrology analysis, which officials said would guide the road and bridge design through the corridor based on the waterways and flood zones in the right-of-way.
“This is important because it significantly guides the road and bridge design throughout the entire corridor, so this is a very important design milestone moving forward,” said Rami Bazlamit, the county’s design project engineer.
Planners are also still carrying out structural analyses of all the existing structures in the corridor. Traffic analysis is also still ongoing of both the current conditions as well as projections on what things could look like in 2028 – the year the bypass is scheduled to open – and 2048, both with and without the bypass.
“That really does start to drive some of the more major decisions at tie-in points along the bypass, but we always want to keep in mind that, while traffic does drive some of these decisions, we know it’s important to find the right solution for this particular project at these locations,” Robert Morris from contractor WSP Inc. said.
The permitting process, officials say, will keep the full design phase going until 2024. Once the design is about 60% complete, the county will have to submit applications to three agencies – the Army Corps of Engineers, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. If and when those approvals are granted, which is not a guarantee, the county will move forward with right-of-way acquisition.
Next month, county transportation staff will hold two public information presentations on the proposed alignment for the road. On April 19, a meeting will be held at Centreville Elementary School in Fairfax County. The following day, another meeting will be held at Manassas Park Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.