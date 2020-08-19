Prince William County has become the second locality in Virginia to record more than 10,000 coronavirus cases, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William added 45 cases of COVID-19 in the health department's Wednesday report, bringing the county's total to 10,034 since the pandemic began in early March. Only Fairfax County, with 17,230, has more cases among Virginia localities. The next highest number of cases has been recorded in Loudoun County, with 5,580. Virginia Beach is right behind, at 5,522. Those four localities are the most populous in the state, and the number of cases per capita ranks lower in Prince William than in many other localities statewide.

Overall, the Northern Virginia region reported 206 new cases on Wednesday, generally in line with recent trends. Statewide, 737 new cases were reported. The seven-day average of new cases statewide fell to 928, its lowest level since July 16. Most of the state's recent decline has occurred in the Eastern region, where Gov. Ralph Northam tightened some restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in late July.

Hospitalizations statewide continued to decline slowly, and the number of patients also dropped in Northern Virginia. The region reported 254 COVID-19 cases in area hospitals Wednesday, down from 306 the previous day.

The state reported 14 new deaths Wednesday related to COVID-19, including two in Northern Virginia.

Test positivity rates have generally fallen over the past week, both statewide and in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 206 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 737 new cases, 14 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 16,639 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 41,739 cases, 1,071 deaths

Statewide: 109,019 cases, 2,410 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.4 million diagnostic tests (1.52 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,243 (down from 1,253 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 280 (down from 300 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 13,989 total

Nursing Home Patients: 501 confirmed positive cases (down from 506)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 171,833 deaths, 5.48 million cases, 1.9 million recovered

World: 781,756 deaths, 22.17 million cases, 14.14 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University