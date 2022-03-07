Over $2 million in grants from the federal government and the region’s Transportation Planning Board will help to get two Prince William County sidewalk projects off the ground.
Last week, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s Transportation Planning Board approved grants for Prince William County to finish two sidewalks on Old Carolina Road in Haymarket and Token Forest Drive in the Hoadly Road area.
In Haymarket, the plan is to connect two existing trails on the east side of Old Carolina Road, from its intersection with Heathcote Boulevard to the trail that picks up at Walter Robinson Lane, just north of the bridge over Interstate 66. The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will fill in 1,084 feet along Old Carolina where the pedestrian connection currently ends.
On Token Forest Drive, a new 420-foot sidewalk will link the Estates at Forest Glen neighborhood to the entrance at Prince of Peace United Methodist Church, allowing residents safer pedestrian access to the church, a nearby grocery store, medical clinic and the Hoadly Marketplace development.
Both projects will receive the full amount of funding requested – $1.5 million for the Old Carolina Road project and $719,534 for the Token Forest sidewalk. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s FAST Act, through its “Transportation Alternatives set-aside,” which is aimed at funding alternatives to road construction. The money is being allocated, however, by the TPB, the Washington region’s designated planning organization.
County Planning Manager Paolo Belita said the projects were requests from County Supervisors Pete Candland (Gainesville District) and Yesli Vega (Coles).
“These projects really come from the supervisors’ offices, and it was their input and recommendation that led us to completing those grant applications,” Belita told InsideNoVa. “The Transportation Alternatives set-aside is one of, if not the only, program that really funds dedicated bicycle-pedestrian projects. So their intent is to really identify missing gaps in the network and these two projects are great examples of connecting those missing gaps.”
A number of other county priorities missed out on this round of funding. Prince William Public Schools requested $140,000 for its “Safe Routes to School” program, but that went unfunded, as did proposed sidewalk projects on Marumsco Drive, Taylor Drive, Sudley Manor Drive, Van Buren Road and Benita Fitzgerald Drive. The town of Occoquan also submitted a request to fund a section of sidewalk in its greenway project that didn’t make the cut.
Of the eight projects from six jurisdictions that were approved for funding, the Old Carolina project was the single biggest recipient.
“We’re excited because there’s not a lot of funding opportunities specifically for trails and sidewalks … and it’s very competitive so for us to get two applications, we’re very excited about that,” Belita said.
There’s no timeline for the completion of both sidewalk projects, but the county will start design work on both either late this year or early next year.
