A 35-year-old Manassas-area woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on a private, gravel roadway off Hoadly Road.
Officers were called to the property in the 5300 block of Hoadly Road at 8:13 a.m., where they found that the driver of a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on the gravel road, lost control of vehicle, and veered into a field.
The Jeep struck multiple fences before hitting a small culvert and overturning, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The driver, Emily Kathryn Fleming, was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries. Fleming was the only person in the Jeep, Carr said.
