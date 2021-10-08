Prince William County government received an AAA bond rating for the 10th consecutive year, the county announced last week.
The three major bond credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings, reaffirmed the county’s financial position with an AAA/Aaa bond rating, the highest credit rating available.
“The county’s bond rating is the most significant indicator of how well we are managing the financial position of the county while implementing policies that support the local community,” said Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler.
Prince William is one of only 48 among more than 3,100 counties in the United States to hold the highest rating from all three credit agencies. The triple-AAA status reflects the financial strength and fiscal management practices of the county.
“These ratings reflect the board’s unwavering commitment to the county’s principles of sound financial management and are a testament to the strong practices in place at the county and the many economic development successes over the past few years,” said the county’s chief financial officer, Michelle Attreed.
Fitch commented: “The ‘AAA’ rating is underpinned by the county’s superior gap-closing capacity and budget flexibility.”
Moody’s stated: “Prudent financial management and sustained economic growth will continue to support the county's sound credit profile.”
S&P wrote: “The growing and diversifying area economy, historically sound financial operations, especially during recent fiscal pandemic-related pressures, coupled with the maintenance of very strong reserves, guided by a seasoned management team and the adherence to conservative and well-embedded fiscal policies underpin the county's ‘AAA’ rating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.