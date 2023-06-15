One word kept coming up at Tuesday night’s graduation ceremony for Gainesville High School’s class of 2023: resilience.
The 238 graduates who walked across George Mason University’s Eagle Bank Arena stage were freshmen when schools across the country shut down in the spring of 2020. Then, just after returning to in-person schooling on a hybrid basis, students had to leave their old schools behind and head to the new Gainesville High School for the start of the 2021-22.
Their junior year brought masking and distancing requirements, COVID outbreaks and another adjustment to the new normal. But on Tuesday night, they became the school’s inaugural graduating class.
“Accomplished, that’s how I feel,” graduate Carlos Reyes told InsideNoVa standing outside the arena. Reyes plans to spend the next two years at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown before heading to George Mason.
“It’s been a really turbulent few years, but we made it through,” he said.
That sentiment is likely shared by all of the school division’s 6,300 graduates this spring, with more students to receive their diplomas after summer school this year.
“There is no doubt that through your high school years, you have been faced with many unprecedented challenges that, at times, may have felt insurmountable,” Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade told the Gainesville graduates Tuesday night.
“Yet, you remained resilient, you persevered, and you made it,” she added. “The fact that you are here today suggests that you possess the knowledge, skills and habits of mind necessary to create a thriving future for yourselves and your community. You are prepared to embrace all that you will face in the journey ahead.”
Since McDade took over the 91,000-student school system in 2021, the division placed a new emphasis on post-secondary readiness, whether that be for community college, four-year institutions, trade school or the workforce.
“Although graduation celebrates the culmination of many years of hard work, this is really the beginning of the rest of your life. There is so much opportunity in front of you, and we know that the knowledge, skills and experience you have gained in Prince William County Public Schools will prepare you well for your next steps,” the county’s School Board wrote in a letter to all graduates.
Pandemic’s lingering effects
So far, the division’s metrics show a mixed bag of results in terms of post-secondary readiness, though experts agree that students are still feeling the effects of nearly a full year away from in-person learning for most students. Data on this year’s graduating class won’t be available until later this year, but the division’s on-time graduation rate dipped to a six-year low last fall, with 91.74% finishing in four years.
Meanwhile, only 50% of class of 2022 graduates were found to meet SAT college-readiness benchmarks. McDade’s strategic plan calls for 60% of students to meet those benchmarks by 2025 and for a 95% on-time graduation rate by that year.
On the bright side, more students than in years prior – 98% – at least had post-secondary plans for college, technical school, the military, the workforce or “community transition services” after graduating last year.
“You can see moments of growth, where performance is increasing. Students are taking some of those advanced courses, the post-secondary plans are being created,” Tim Neall, the division’s director of research and strategic planning, said at a presentation on the class of 2022 data. “But you can also see our gaps, gaps in our performance groups in our English learners, gaps with our Hispanic students, gaps with our students with disabilities.”
Daania Sharifi, Gainesville’s class president, summed up the challenges that high school students faced over the past four years.
“We’re celebrating the resilience [of the class of 2023],” Sharifi told her classmates. “We entered high school as bright-eyed … freshmen thinking the next four years would be a normal, average high school experience … Until something happened. … So freshman year ended with gloves, masks, confusion over where to find toilet paper. … Sophomore year there was the learning curve of a software called Canvas and the unpredictability of Zoom.”
Shadrach Nvodjo, the class president at nearby Patriot High School, put it more bluntly in his remarks at that school’s ceremony last week.
“We have overcome unprecedented challenges and weathered the storm of a pandemic, and emerged stronger and more resilient than ever before. We could never have predicted the trials and tribulations that we’d face when we first entered high school,” Nvodjo said. “But we faced those challenges head-on and adapted to new ways of learning and connecting and finding strength and resilience that we may not have known we ever possessed.”
