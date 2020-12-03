Announced just before Thanksgiving, the selection of Peter Newsham as the next police chief in Prince William County has already proven controversial.
After a summer of civil unrest following a string of high-profile killings at the hands of police, progressive critics in the county have latched on to Newsham’s time as police chief in the District of Columbia, where he will continue to serve through January. Many pro-reform activists say Newsham resisted calls for more transparency within the district’s police department.
Some in Washington are already looking for a more reform-minded replacement for Newsham, who by most accounts had an often contentious relationship with the progressive city council there.
But in an interview this week with InsideNoVa, Newsham painted the criticism he received in the nation’s capital as par for the course of any high-profile police chief. He touted the Metropolitan Police Department’s demographic makeup, which increasingly matches that of the city itself. Newsham said he’ll look to achieve similar demographic parity in Prince William, a majority-minority county.
“The [Board of County Supervisors] asked the critical questions about what we’re all seeing nationally with regards to policing, building trust within our community and ensuring that you have legitimacy as an agency,” Newsham said.
“Specific to Prince William County is a concern about the demographics of the department, being able to attract a demographic that’s comparative to the demographic of the changing county. I think that we’ve done that here in Washington, D.C.”
According to Metropolitan Police Department data, Blacks make up a plurality of the department’s roughly 4,000 sworn officers. Demographic data for Prince William’s department is not publicly available, but Board Chair Ann Wheeler said the county’s police do not closely match the county’s population, calling Newsham’s work in that area the main selling point for her.
“It’s an issue. We actually hired an outside consultant to help us with it,” Wheeler told InsideNoVa. “It does not reflect the demographics of the community. He was instrumental in that [in D.C.].”
Newsham brings a wealth of policing experience, having joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989 and taking over as chief in 2017. Reports indicate that his formal contract in D.C. had expired at the start of this year, and he’ll take a substantial pay cut to move to Prince William, where his salary will be $215,000.
But critics from his time in Washington say he ignored calls for more transparency from the city council there. Last year, a judge ruled that MPD had violated a city transparency law called the NEARS Act by not collecting and distributing a racial breakdown of stops made by the police department. When the information was released after a court order, it showed that a disproportionate number of police stops in Washington involved Black residents. At the time, Newsham said the data did not accurately represent the department’s activities.
After demonstrations this summer, the district’s city council passed a law that banned chokeholds and speeded up the release of body-worn camera footage in police shootings. In a private address to the district’s officers, Newsham said the council had abandoned them.
“I think the most disheartening thing for me and maybe for some of you is that the city council forgot our history in this critical moment in our history. They completely abandoned us,” he said, according to Fox 5. “They forgot about our 20 years of reform, and they insulted us by insinuating that we were in an emergency need of reform. They insinuated that somehow the Metropolitan Police Department would be involved in an act of murder like we saw in Minneapolis.”
D.C. Councilmember Robert White, who heads the city’s public safety committee, called the statements “dangerous” at the time.
Newsham told InsideNoVa that his spats with the council drew the most publicity, but that largely he had a good working relationship with the governing body. He said he is committed to adhering to transparency rules established by the Prince William supervisors.
“You have to always listen to folks that are critical of what you’re doing. That’s part of, I think, informed leadership. So sometimes it requires you to have a thick skin, listen to folks, listen to their criticism,” Newsham said. “But at the end of the day, you want to make sure that you’re making decisions that are in the best interest of public safety.”
Occoquan District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, a Democrat, was the only board member to vote against Newsham’s appointment. Franklin said in a news release that she was hoping to hire someone who better reflected the county’s diversity, and she expressed concern about Newsham’s relationship with the D.C. council.
But the board’s Republicans were more united in their praise of the pick. Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland and Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson both cited the experience and knowledge Newsham would bring from Washington.
Wheeler, a Democrat, said she’s looking forward, not backward to Newsham’s time in Washington.
“I believe that in Prince William County we already have policies and procedures in place that offer a lot of transparency. And so I know when he comes here, I expect him to take us forward in that and not backwards,” she said. “I’m not really worried about how he operated in D.C. so much as how he’s going to help us increase transparency in Prince William County to everybody’s benefit.”
During the public comment period at Tuesday’s board meeting, supporters of Candland’s resolution to strip any consideration of reallocating police funding from the 2021-2024 strategic plan used the public comment period to largely praise the selection of Newsham. Critics of the resolution said they were dismayed at the pick.
One speaker, Jess Edwards, said that as Washington’s police chief, Newsham “was manipulating the culture war to lobby for the continued reallocation of funds into the police department for the sake of ‘public safety,’ which in reality just became a free influx of cash for ‘non-lethal’ weapons to be used against protesters. This is … a sign of things to come with Newsham’s incoming position as chief of police.”
In February, Newsham will take over a department with about 700 sworn officers and a budget of about $113 million. Former Police Chief Barry Barnard retired July 1, and Jarad Phelps has been serving as acting police chief.
“It’s a rapidly growing community,” Newsham said. “Policing is going to be critically important as the county moves forward into the future. … Making a really good police department better is really going to be what my goal is.”
Not a fan that PWC BOS has decided to hire a police chief who unfairly targeted anti Trump protestors.
You mean the mostly peaceful protesters that were burning churches, destroying vehicles, vandalizing homes and businesses, injururing thousands of innocent bystanders and sending hundreds of cops to the hospital? Yes, how dare he target those people?
InsideCommenter - you mean like the domestic terrorist groups BLM & ANTIFA?
Not to worry the new PWC socialist regime (led by del lee carter - anti American) will allow the rioting looting and mayhem!
