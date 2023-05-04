What was once Rosemount Lewis is now Innovation Elementary.
Prince William County Schools’ newest building, set to open for the start of the 2023-24 school year, was officially named Innovation Elementary School at Wednesday night’s school board meeting.
The name, a nod to the Innovation Park area the school is situated in and what officials say will be its innovative nature, was the most popular in terms of public feedback.
As of Tuesday, the school naming committee received 149 total suggestions for 49 different names. Innovation Elementary received 69 votes, far and away exceeding the second most popular name, Rosemount Lewis Elementary (which had been used as a placeholder name by the division).
"We put together a robust process aimed at maximizing community engagement," Matt Townsend said Wednesday night.
The $37 million school will be the division’s first three-story elementary school and is ahead of schedule for its fall opening, according to school system officials. The school will serve kindergarten through fifth grade at 11000 Crestwood Drive in the Manassas area, just outside the city limits. Registration is open right now for rising kindergarteners.
“Innovation … indicates high expectations and a strong connection to the science and arts. The community overwhelmingly supported the name Innovation,” Brentsville School Board Member Adele Jackson said. “Reading through the comments, one point resonated with me, this is an elementary school and this name will promote students to be innovative from the very start of their education.”
Last year, the division announced that Kelle Stroud – a teacher and administrator with Prince William County Schools since 2007 – will serve as the school’s first principal. She began her career in the county as a fifth-grade teacher at Buckland Mills Elementary School before serving as that school’s assistant principal and principal starting in 2018.
