On the way to see his bride of 62 years in the same room for the first time in more than a year, Russell Tuck grabbed a $12 bouquet “of the prettiest things I could find” at the Gainesville Wegmans.
In her younger days, Marjorie Tuck, now 85, was a member of the garden club and award-winning amateur landscaper. After moving to Caton Merchant House Assisted Living in Manassas five years ago, her husband – who lives in Gainesville’s Heritage Hunt community – came to visit every day and brought fresh flowers about once a week to brighten her rooms.
“She loves flowers,” Tuck said.
March 12, 2020, was the last day the Tucks got to be together at Caton Merchant House, operated by Novant Health UVA Health System. Russell Tuck, 86, knew that day that a shutdown was coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he returned the next day anyway, only to be turned away.
“I had to try,” he said.
On March 16, one year and four days since they were last together, Caton Merchant House staff eased some pandemic rules and told Tuck he could see his wife in person again. He arrived at 9 a.m., flowers in hand.
“I thought we’d both cry, but we were just laughing and we had a smile ear to ear,” he said.
All the while, Marjorie Tuck didn’t want to let go of the flowers from her husband.
“She just wanted to hold them, play with the petals. She didn’t want to let go of the flowers,” Tuck said. “It took an hour to put them in water. I’d say, ‘Want me to put those in a vase?’ And she’d say, ‘Not yet.’”
Tuck said it was tough being away from Marjorie for an entire year, especially because the couple rarely spent time apart during their marriage. “There were lots of tears,” he said. But he knew she was in good hands with the staff.
“They took amazing care of her,” Tuck said. “Maybe they weren’t supposed to do this, but they’d love on her and hug her and pat her. They tried to connect us in other ways.”
Staff members set up video calls and the visits behind plexiglass. In warmer months, Tuck could look through the fence in the outdoors area and visit with Marjorie if it was nice enough for her to be brought outside.
Staff also tried to help Russell Tuck and other relatives of Caton Merchant House residents relieve the stress of being apart with care meetings and updates.
“We always felt informed,” Tuck said.
But he still worried about his wife’s condition deteriorating while he couldn’t be there.
“My big fear when they first put me out was someday she’s not going to know who I am, and that would be really sad if it’s while I can’t see her,” he said.
The first visit last week is a memory Russell Tuck cherishes.
“She was all smiles,” Tuck said. “She looked beautiful. She still does. It was like an unreal happy.”
The couple met in graduate school at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College in Nashville.
“We … became very best friends very fast and realized there was more than that,” Tuck said.
He let her get away for a year, when she signed a contract to teach in Chicago, but quickly realized “I couldn’t live without her.”
The two married a year later and lived in California, where Russell Tuck taught biology, served as principal of two high schools and eventually worked in the superintendent’s office. They had two children, a son and daughter.
The couple planned to stay in southern California, but about 20 years ago their daughter, living in Fairfax County at the time, let them know she’d love it if they lived closer to her growing family. So they moved to Gainesville and settled in Heritage Hunt.
The Tucks were active in the Manassas Baptist Church, and Russell Tuck, once an elder, is still involved, helping with the food pantry and weekly showers for the homeless. Until COVID-19 came along, Marjorie Tuck received visitors from the church two or three times a week.
When Marjorie Tuck moved to Caton Merchant House, her husband said he didn’t travel to see family and friends for three years afterward. But he eventually found a balance between the daily visits with his wife and short trips to see his son in Boston, the couple’s four grandchildren, and good friends the family made along the way.
Nothing has felt right for a year, he said, with no visits and no travel. But sitting in his wife’s rooms at Caton Merchant House last week, Tuck was grateful for nearly 63 years with Marjorie and being with her once again.
“It’s been a really good life,” he said. “We’ve been blessed, and I’m thankful.”
